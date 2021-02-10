Family hosts memorial service and balloon release for TN guardsman found shot to death in Loudon Co.

Jacob Bishop's mother found him dead in his Lenoir City home around two years ago. His family hosted a memorial service for him in Lenoir City Park.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The family of a Tennessee National Guardsman who was found shot to death hosted a memorial service and balloon release to honor him on Saturday.

Around two years ago, the mother of Specialist Jacob Bishop, 35, found him bound and shot multiple times inside of his Loudon County home. His case is the only unsolved homicide in Loudon County, according to the county's sheriff.

His mother said that she thought her son had overslept and was late for work. So she said that she walked over to his house which was three doors down on the day he died. When she realized he wasn't asleep, she called 911.

Around 2 years later, she is still wondering if she will ever know why someone killed her son. In the meantime, his family is planning the memorial service and balloon release to start in Lenoir City Park on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

"I mean we are here to get justice for Jacob," Jacob's mother Diane Bishop said.

Bishop said she is trying to understand who could've killed her son, Jacob.

"He's a people person. He never met a stranger," Bishop said.

Family and friends said they hope this memorial helps get Jacob's name back out there. It's all in hopes of getting closer to the answer of who killed Jacob.

"We will not stop until whoever did this to you and took you from us is found. The truth will come out and you will get the justice you deserve," said Jacob's cousin.