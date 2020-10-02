SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed. It happened February 7 around 10:15 p.m.

The victims were 18-year-old Mia Stokes of Charlotte and 20-year-old Grace Revels of Lancaster, South Carolina, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.

Yuriy Carpik, 23, from Spartanburg was driving northbound in a 202 Toyota on SC-295 when they traveled left of center and hit a 2012 Toyota, according to SCHP. Carpik was injured and taken to a regional hospital.

The Toyota was driven by Devin Royce. Royce was entrapped and had to be mechanically extracted before being taken to a nearby hospital, officials confirmed.

One of the passengers in the Toyota, Malory Stokes, was also entrapped and had to be extracted before being taken to the hospital.

The two other passengers in the Toyota died, according to SCHP. Officials said one passenger was entrapped and taken to a hospital but later died. The other passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Officials say every person involved was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No word yet on if charges have been filed.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: