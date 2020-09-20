x
Police: 2-year-old shot in central North Carolina has died

Police on Saturday said the yet-identified child died from his injuries from “a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A 2-year-old boy in central North Carolina who shot himself with a firearm has died, police said.

Fayetteville police, which are still investigating the shooting reported Wednesday, said in a news release they were notified of the boy’s death on Saturday. 

He had been taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Police went Wednesday morning to a residence on the city’s north side to respond to a shooting report. 

At least three other people, including two adults, were inside the home at the time, police Lt. Gary Womble told reporters. Police on Saturday said the yet-identified child died from his injuries from “a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

