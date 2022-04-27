Federal government considering adding new offshore wind farms off North Carolina coast

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — The federal government is considering new areas for offshore wind farms in the Atlantic Ocean, including several stretches off the North Carolina coast.
Some Outer Banks communities have concerns about ramping up wind energy off their beaches, and WRAL got some answers from the Biden administration.
The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Wednesday it’s exploring three areas in the central Atlantic for possible offshore wind energy development.
A spokesperson for BOEM said through public comments and talking to communities about the potential impacts of offshore wind, their department would greatly narrow down the preliminary areas in the hopes of eventually leasing parts of them to power companies.
