Federal government considering adding new offshore wind farms off North Carolina coast

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced it’s exploring in the central Atlantic for possible offshore wind energy development.

Example video title will go here for this video

KITTY HAWK, N.C. — The federal government is considering new areas for offshore wind farms in the Atlantic Ocean, including several stretches off the North Carolina coast.

Some Outer Banks communities have concerns about ramping up wind energy off their beaches, and WRAL got some answers from the Biden administration.

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Wednesday it’s exploring three areas in the central Atlantic for possible offshore wind energy development.

A spokesperson for BOEM said through public comments and talking to communities about the potential impacts of offshore wind, their department would greatly narrow down the preliminary areas in the hopes of eventually leasing parts of them to power companies.

FREE PODCASTS ON WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

