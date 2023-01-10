LIST: Films, musicians coming to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country

BOONE, N.C. — No matter if you're in the mood for a bluegrass show or a beloved film, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has you covered.
The nonprofit is featuring several bands and films in the historic theater, and events have been listed through March.
Here's what to expect:
- Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians Trevor McKenzie and Jackson Cunningham take the stage
- Sunday, Jan. 15 from 7-9 p.m. - John McEuen and the Circle Band “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”
- Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 7-9 p.m. - Showing of the film Airplane!
- Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Showing of the film Frozen
- Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 7-9 p.m. - Showing of the film The Big Lebowski
- Thursday, Jan. 26 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians The Page Brothers take the stage
- Friday, Jan. 27 from 7:30-9 p.m. - Jason Carter & Friends
- Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 7-9 p.m. - Showing of the film Pride & Prejudice
- Thursday, Feb. 2 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. - Ashley Heath & Her Heathens with Ashes & Arrows
- Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7:30-9 p.m. - 3 Redneck Tenors musical comedy
- Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians The Burnett Sisters Quartet take the stage
- Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians Mary Greene & Friends take the stage
- Friday, Feb. 24 from 7:30-9 p.m. - Chatham Rabbits
- Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2-5 p.m. - Boone Docs Film Festival
- Thursday, March 9 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musician Brooks Forsyth takes the stage
- Saturday, March 11 from 7:30-9 p.m. - Dervish
- Thursday, March 23 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians The King Bees take the stage
- Friday, March 24 from 7:30-10 p.m. - Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road
Tickets for all the events are available on the theater's website.