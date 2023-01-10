LIST: Films, musicians coming to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country

Tickets for all the events are available on the theater's website.

BOONE, N.C. — No matter if you're in the mood for a bluegrass show or a beloved film, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has you covered.

The nonprofit is featuring several bands and films in the historic theater, and events have been listed through March.

Here's what to expect:

Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians Trevor McKenzie and Jackson Cunningham take the stage

Sunday, Jan. 15 from 7-9 p.m. - John McEuen and the Circle Band "Will The Circle Be Unbroken"

Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 7-9 p.m. - Showing of the film Airplane!

Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Showing of the film Frozen

Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 7-9 p.m. - Showing of the film The Big Lebowski

Thursday, Jan. 26 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians The Page Brothers take the stage

Friday, Jan. 27 from 7:30-9 p.m. - Jason Carter & Friends

Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 7-9 p.m. - Showing of the film Pride & Prejudice

Thursday, Feb. 2 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. - Ashley Heath & Her Heathens with Ashes & Arrows

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7:30-9 p.m. - 3 Redneck Tenors musical comedy

Thursday, Feb. 9 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians The Burnett Sisters Quartet take the stage

Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians Mary Greene & Friends take the stage

Friday, Feb. 24 from 7:30-9 p.m. - Chatham Rabbits

Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2-5 p.m. - Boone Docs Film Festival

Thursday, March 9 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musician Brooks Forsyth takes the stage

Saturday, March 11 from 7:30-9 p.m. - Dervish

Thursday, March 23 from 7-9 p.m. - Local Night: Local musicians The King Bees take the stage

Local Night: Local musicians The King Bees take the stage Friday, March 24 from 7:30-10 p.m. - Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road