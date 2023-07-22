Fire on Franklin St. | For 3 hours, a building burned in Chapel Hill

x
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A deli went up in flames on Franklin St. in Chapel Hill on Saturday, CBS affiliate WNCN reported.

The fire was reported to the Chapel Hill Fire Department around 2:30 p.m. at the Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering at 410 W. Franklin St., wrote WNCN.

By 3 p.m., the fire became a two-alarm fire with crews in "defensive operations," WNCN reported.

By 4 p.m., heavy amounts of smoke were pouring from the building. At 5:30 p.m., the fire was reportedly "contained".

Police said Franklin Street is still closed between Mallette Street and Kenan Street.

WNCN reported one firefighter "suffered a cut", but the others went uninjured.

