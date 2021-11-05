Massive fire destroys most of Rocky Mount QVC distribution center

The facility is on QVC Boulevard near Highway 64. The fire drew multiple alarms after starting overnight.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A huge fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount destroyed most of the building on Saturday morning, dealing a devastating blow to a significant employer in the area.

The facility is on QVC Boulevard near Highway 64. The fire drew multiple alarms after starting just after 2 a.m.

A number of viewers have emailed WRAL, noting they could see flames from far away. Several have posted video of the fire on Facebook.

We are saddened to wake up to the news of the terrible fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount. We don’t... Posted by Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Traffic is being blocked off around the facility as fire engines and tanker trucks are brought in. Numerous agencies are at the scene.