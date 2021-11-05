Massive fire destroys most of Rocky Mount QVC distribution center

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A huge fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount destroyed most of the building on Saturday morning, dealing a devastating blow to a significant employer in the area.
The facility is on QVC Boulevard near Highway 64. The fire drew multiple alarms after starting just after 2 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Adopters wanted: Gov. Roy Cooper, Kristin Cooper are fostering kittens this holiday season
A number of viewers have emailed WRAL, noting they could see flames from far away. Several have posted video of the fire on Facebook.
Traffic is being blocked off around the facility as fire engines and tanker trucks are brought in. Numerous agencies are at the scene.
According to reports, no injuries have been reported yet.