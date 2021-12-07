Fishing woman catches wallet missing since 80s, hopes to return it to owner

Sarah Foor and her husband were fishing at Jones Lake State Park near Elizabethtown on Saturday when she reeled in an unusual catch.

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — A woman is searching for the person who lost their wallet in a North Carolina lake 39 years ago.

"I didn't even catch any fish, but out of everything in the lake, I catch a wallet? How is this even possible?" she said.

The information inside has somehow remained preserved, even after nearly four decades underwater. It belonged to a man from Fayetteville, and it dates back to 1984.

