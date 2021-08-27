NC governor seeking disaster declaration for Fred's flooding

Two of the counties identified in the request are Avery and Watauga.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has asked President Joe Biden to issue a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina after last week's major flooding and landslides in the mountains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Cooper wrote the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday seeking financial help for individuals, governments or nonprofits in up to seven western counties.

Torrential rains inn the region and their aftermath led to five deaths. Infrastructure damages are estimated to exceed $20 million alone. The counties identified in the request are Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancey and Watauga counties.

Gov. Cooper has requested a federal major disaster declaration for counties in western North Carolina that suffered extensive damages from flooding and landslides. We can rebuild and become more resilient with federal assistance.https://t.co/mpThuW3w60 pic.twitter.com/mvef1Ih29K — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 27, 2021

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office shared condolences on Friday for the victims that lost their lives during the deadly storm.

Gov. Cooper recently shared video from his time visiting Haywood County.

Gov. Cooper in Haywood County The damage in the western part of our state is devastating. We're gonna do everything we can to help them rebuild stronger than ever. Posted by Governor Roy Cooper on Friday, August 20, 2021

