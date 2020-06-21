Florida Keys will require masks until June 2021

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — One Florida county has put a mandatory mask order in place through next year.
On Wednesday, the Monroe County Commission voted to require face coverings for everyone in an indoor public setting, including employees and customers.
The ordinance says the order is in effect until June 1, 2021, unless it is rescinded or extended by the board. It will be subject to "quarterly review," however.
The Orlando Sentinal reports the City of Key West already had the stricter order in place, but that unincorporated areas of the Keys had "relaxed" those requirements, instead following statewide guidelines from Gov. DeSantis' Phase 2 of reopening, which began June 5.
The ordinance does allow other city governments in the Keys to opt-out of the mandatory order.
Additionally, children under the age of six aren't required to wear a mask or face covering.
