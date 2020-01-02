RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A shooting in Riviera Beach had left two people dead and two others hurt, according to police.

Riviera Beach police said the shooting happened at a church after a funeral Saturday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy and a man were shot and died at the scene, officers said. One woman and another person who had been shot were taken to nearby hospitals.

Investigators said no arrests have been made.

Police said they think about 13 rounds were shot.

Authorities said in a statement that the gunfire erupted shortly after 2:30 p.m. outside the Victory City Church.

The victims' conditions were not released nor were their names.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed.

