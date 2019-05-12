MIAMI — Law enforcement chased a hijacked UPS truck through South Florida after an armed robbery, eventually leading to a shoot-out with police in Miramar, CBS affiliate WFOR reports.

Authorities say it began with an armed robbery in Coral Gables at Regent Jewelers on Miracle Mile.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak held a press conference Thursday evening, confirming a UPS truck had been carjacked by two people. The police chief also said someone had been shot at the jewelry store.

A silent alarm had sounded from the jewelry store around 4:17 p.m., police said.

The people inside the UPS truck were shooting at police, authorities confirm. The two men accused of shooting at people were shot and killed by police during the shootout.

Chopper footage showed at least 20 police officers next to the stopped UPS truck as the shootout between officers began.

Law enforcement authorities confirmed the UPS driver and a bystander were also killed.

No officers were reportedly injured.

Authorities have not identified the people believed to be the shooters, driver or bystander.

UPS released the following statement following the tragic incident:

“We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation.”

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter