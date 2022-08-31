Former grad student sues UNC over race discrimination

The lawsuit alleges Brown was forced out of the program due to her race and gender.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A former graduate student of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against the school and three of her teachers for racial discrimination and retaliation.

Rose Brown's attorneys said she was the only Black female in the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School's Ph.D. program. The lawsuit alleges Brown was forced out of the program due to her race and gender.

Attorney Artur Davis told WRAL News, "She was asked to leave because a month earlier she had filed a complaint about a pattern of what she perceived and experienced to be discrimination and roadblocks being put in her path at every turn because of her race. So, at the end of the day, this suit is being filed to hold one of the most powerful institutions in the state of North Carolina accountable for not giving her a fair chance.”

