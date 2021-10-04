Fort Bragg soldier killed, four others injured in military vehicle accident

The incident remains under investigation.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier was killed and four others were injured in an accident involving a military vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened on Butner Road, near Wilson Park, at Fort Bragg around 12:50 p.m.

The names of the soldiers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

“This was a tough day here on Fort Bragg,” said Col. Joe Buccino, Fort Bragg spokesman in a press release. “It was a tough day for all of us. Our immediate thoughts right now are on the Family, the men and women of the 16th Military Police Brigade, and the injured Soldiers."

