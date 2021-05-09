x
Fort Bragg soldier charged with shooting, killing a woman, also an active-duty soldier

Police identified a suspect as Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, who is also an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman killed Friday afternoon in a shooting in west Fayetteville has been identified as Kelia Horton, an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.

Horton, 22, was shot on the 1400 block of Ferndell Drive near Cliffdale and Raeford roads, shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Police also identified a suspect as Tiara Nicole Vinson, 26, who is also an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.

Vinson has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property. She is currently in the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

