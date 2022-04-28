1 soldier killed, 3 injured in Fort Bragg military vehicle accident

The Army is investigating the accident and is expected to provide more information as it becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg family is in mourning tonight after a US Army soldier was killed in a military vehicle accident.

Three other soldiers who were injured are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

At the moment, it's unclear what’s responsible -- whether equipment failed, or if a mistake was made. WRAL News has been searching for answers from officials on post. Soldiers who spoke with WRAL News said military activities are risky, and the injury or death of a fellow soldier is always difficult to process.

Thomas MacDougald, a medic who proudly serves in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army, says during his four years of service, he's seen many soldiers get hurt.

Read more from our news partners at WRAL-TV.

MORE NEWS: Cayce Officer Drew Barr laid to rest

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.