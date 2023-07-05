Police: Several hurt in Fort Lauderdale shooting

Police responded to the area of NW 19th Street and NW 29th Avenue on a report of a shooting sometime around 9 p.m.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Multiple people were hurt in a shooting, Fort Lauderdale Police said in a social media post Wednesday night.

According to CBS News Miami, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn said in a news conference that two groups met in a courtyard and gunfire erupted thereafter, sending five people to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.