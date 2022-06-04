A 72-year-old man has been missing for weeks. His worried friends continue to search for him

Tennessee deputies have looked high and low using K-9 teams, a drone aviation unit, and more to find Daniel Dewey.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Dewey hasn't been seen for weeks, and it's causing a lot of heartache for his loved ones. This past weekend, the Knox County Sheriff's Office Chief of Detectives led people who knew him through a search, hoping they'd come up with something.

Dewey's friend Barry Vest joined in.

"Sunday when we did our search, we spent about four or five hours. Very detailed... took our time. But we came up with nothing," Vest said. "Dan was so special to me. We had a very good friend relationship, but we also had a working relationship. And I feel like I owe it to the man."

Dewey is 72 years old and was last seen in Knoxville on March 23 before he disappeared. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert recently in hopes someone out there has seen him.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office sent crews looking high and low using K-9s. It also brought in its Tracking and Drone team to search from the skies in the Halls area last week.

Those who knew Dewey said they can't believe he's not home safe.

“That's not like him to just up and leave,” said Kevin Faddis, who worked with Dewey. “I'm hoping for the best. Hopefully, he wandered off, and maybe he's in a hospital somewhere.”

A Silver Alert is used when authorities have reason to suspect a person wandered off because of dementia or a disability. His friends said Dewey struggled with several medical conditions, including PTSD.