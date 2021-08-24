Wife of golf pro killed in triple homicide speaks about tournament, foundation created in his honor

Ashley Siller spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since the tragic shooting.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of a golf pro killed in a triple homicide this summer is making sure his legacy in the community continues.

Ashley Siller spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since the tragic shooting. Her husband, Gene, was killed near the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club golf course on July 3. Two others were also killed.

Gene's wife of 11 years described him as an amazing husband and extraordinary dad. She said he died just four days shy of his 47th birthday.

“The truth is, we don’t want to talk about what happened on hole 10, we want to talk about Gene’s legacy and all the things he stood for. And we want to make sure his legacy continues forever," she said at the Gene Siller Red Pants Memorial Tournament held Tuesday in her husband's honor.

Outside of this tournament, they plan to keep his legacy alive though the Gene Siller Memorial Grant Foundation. She said the family requested it to be set up in partnership with the Georgia PGA. Gene had a passion to help children become better golfers.

“This foundation will provide financial assistant to aspiring young golfers for golf lessons, tournament fees golf camps, and eventually, as we grow the foundation, golf scholarships," she said.

Lou Bottino, president of the club, said money raised in Tuesday's tournament will go towards the foundation.

“We had tremendous support from our membership," Bottino said. "The tournament sold out incredibly.”

Ashley said her heart is full due to the support she and their boys have received.

"We’re still completely heartbroken at home, but to be around people that are lifting Gene up and lifting our family up, it makes our heart full," she said.