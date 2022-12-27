In 2023, Grandfather Mountain is letting you stay on the mountain later than normal to catch the sunset.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Back by popular demand, Grandfather Mountain is offering two sunset experiences in 2023. These special events, titled “Sunset at the Swinging Bridge,” will provide guests with the rare opportunity to be in the park outside of regular operating hours.

“Winter can be a spectacular time to view a sunset from Grandfather Mountain,” said Landis Taylor, assistant vice president of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, adding “generally, the cold temperatures make the views from the top clearer and allow guests to see even farther than they would on a hazy, warm day.”

The two "Sunset at the Swinging Bridge" events are Saturday, February 18, 2023, and Saturday, March 11, 2023. For both events, participants will be required to head to the top of the mountain by 5 p.m. when the park is closing. Participants are strongly encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp and wear heavy winter jackets, hats, gloves, and rubber-soled shoes.

Admission to each event is $40 for general admission, $24 for children (ages 4-12), and $14 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Tickets for the February event go on sale on January 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the March event go on sale on February 6 at 10 a.m. Event tickets include an entire day’s access to Grandfather Mountain. Tickets can be bought on Grandfather Mountain’s website.

Each event is limited to 150 guests. If the events sell out, waiting lists will be available.