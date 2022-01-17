Neighbors helping neighbors: How the winter storm brought out the best in the Triad

One man hit the road in his truck to help tow people who were stranded. A business owner offered free pizza to first responders.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Folks in Greensboro found ways to help each other Monday as plow crews work to clear ice and snow from the roads.

Icy slush is a headache for most drivers but it's no match for Keagan Seagrave's 4X4 pickup truck.

"It kinda just gives me that want to try to help whoever I can," Seagraves said.

He hit the road looking for others who may be stuck.

"I've pulled a couple of people out because my truck is four-wheel-drive. I actually had the capability, without sliding through the snow a little bit to help some of the other cars," Seagraves said.

WFMY News 2 came along as he made another stop to visit a friend who was stuck at home after Sunday's winter storm.

"I'm going to drop off a delivery. It's some water, some grocery stuff like that," Seagraves said.

He's not the only one who wanted to help. Times Square Pizza passed out free pizzas to city crews as they worked during the storm.

When you do something with the heart, you don't need to say anything," Mario Duraggo said.

Duraggo and his wife kept the restaurant running for anyone who needed a hot meal.

"If people are coming, I will stay here no problem. It's just me and my wife right now. We told all the other employees to stay home," Duraggo said.

As clean-up continues, these helpers urge others to find their own ways to make a difference.

If you can lend a helping hand, just be a great neighbor and that goes a long way," Seagraves said. "Some people are really down at this time, they have kids and they just want to feel like somebody's over there looking out for them."