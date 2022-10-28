Gwen Zelda Crawford's brother said his sister came to live with him in Winston-Salem and had a happy life before her death.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The brother of a woman, prosecutors say, died at the hands of a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital says his sister was living a happy life before her death.

Gwen Zelda Crawford died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Jan. 8 - just three days after police said she suffered a medical event. Months later, investigators said Crawford died at the hands of the person who was supposed to be taking care of her - her nurse.

Detectives said former Wake Forest Baptist nurse John Hayes administered the insulin dose that killed Crawford and another woman.

Crawford's brother said his sister was at Wake Forest Baptist after experiencing chest pains during dialysis treatment and then needed emergency heart surgery.

Jones said he helped bring his sister from Alabama to live with him in Winston-Salem after she had difficulties getting to medical appointments. She lived with Jones since September 2021. Jones said his sister was able to have a life she enjoyed, despite various health issues.

"She had finally got a place where she was at piece about some things, and that's all that counts to me," Jones said. "No matter where this investigation goes, no matter who gets whatever it doesn't matter to me. The only thing that matters is my sister was happy."

His sister, according to Jones, was able to establish some independence, even taking herself to dialysis appointments sometimes.

"She radiated life to everybody that she met and that's all you can ask for, so I think, in the end, she had a quality of life that she was appreciative of and I was thankful that I was able to be a part of that to make that happen for her," Jones said.

Jones said he was with his sister when she died but said authorities never contacted him about the investigation, something he said was frustrating.

"I don't know what's going on with their investigation, but they never talked to me. The police have never come to me about this, and I find that dumbfounding. I'm dumbfounded," he said.

Hayes is accused of killing another patient - Vickie Lingerfelt - and giving a near-deadly dose to another woman - Pamela Little - who survived. Hayes is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the case.