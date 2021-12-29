In court, Rice said these men "were of limited financial means" and suffered significantly after he defrauded them.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above first aired in September 2021.

A Hampton man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to tricking a retiree and an elderly blind man out of $632,017 in an "inheritance" scheme.

United States Attorney Jessica Aber's office said Clarence Rice Jr., 54, told his victims that he could claim a large inheritance from his late father if he paid off his debts first.

After hearing the story, a retired bricklayer gave him $350,000, and an elderly blind man gave him $140,000. That went on between 2013 and 2019.

In court, Rice said these men "were of limited financial means" and suffered significantly after he defrauded them.

Rice also pleaded guilty to evading income taxes.

Aber's office said he hadn't filed taxes since 2011, and had been using checks and cash from victims to live without a bank account and lie about how much money he had. He owed more than $52,000 in income tax by the time he was caught.

Rice will be sentenced in May 2022. He could face up to 25 years in prison for the combined offenses.