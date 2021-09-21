Two 17-year-olds were shot inside Heritage High School on Monday. Both are expected to recover and a 15-year-old student has been arrested.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With heavy hearts, the Newport News community came together Tuesday night to pray.

The vigil comes one day after a 15-year-old student allegedly shot two 17-year-olds at Heritage High School.

Both of those students are expected to recover.

"We can gather when somebody dies. God knows I know we can gather when everybody’s living," one pastor told the crowd.

Stirling Bailey said he and his friend heard the gunshots from the cafeteria.

"Lord, why did this happen? Why did this have to happen today? What is going on that a student has to bring a gun into the building to solve a situation?"

Heritage High Principal Dr. Earling Hunter said this is something they never wanted to become a reality.

"Our goal is to make sure we respond very strongly. We’re going to be very resilient."

He said he appreciates the community showing their support on Tuesday, but he asked that it continue in the coming weeks.

"We will make sure that this setback is only a setup for us to grow."

Newport News Mayor McKinley Price told the crowd now is the time to hold your children tight.

"As we all begin to try and understand this and we ask what can we do, what could we have done and the only thing that keeps coming to my mind is that we must love our children unconditionally."

Latasia Cherry is a senior at Heritage High. She said after hearing the gunshots Monday morning, it was hard being back on campus Tuesday night.

"It just felt weird," she said. "When I heard the first gunshot, I thought it was kids banging on the locker because kids do that to be funny. Then I heard the second shot and the third shot and I was like 'is that what I think I just heard?'"

Her cheerleading coach Crystal Scott said she’s trying to be a shoulder to lean on.

"I’m trying to stand strong and be, you know, a strong person, a strong coach for the girls," she said. "We see it on the news in other places and stuff but we would never think that it would happen here in our area. Even though it's violence all around us, we would never think that it would happen in school."

Cherry’s mom, Nikeyta Spencer said right now, they're doing okay emotionally and mentally.

"It gets easier by the minute, but the true test is gonna come when school opens back up and it's time for the kids to go back to school," Spencer said. "Then, you're going to be hit with that decision. Do I just say I want my child to do virtual so I know they're safe, or can I have faith back in the school system to send my child to school again."

But for now, the community is thankful everyone is alive.

"This situation could have been a whole lot worse but god because of your grace and mercy, you stepped in and Lord, we say thank you," prayed one pastor.