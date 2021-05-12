Early morning fire in South Carolina grows to 20 acres as crews work to contain

The fire is said to currently be in densely-wooded and swampy areas of Horry County.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Forestry Commission expect to be busy throughout the day on Sunday as they work to contain a growing fire.

The fire was first reported around 5 a.m., the result of an "outside fire" on Hemingway Landings in the Longs community, according to Horry County Fire. At the time, it was said to be about four acres in size and had damaged one structure.

An update just before 9 a.m., however, said that the fire had already grown to about 20 acres in the hours since it began. Authorities said it was burning in dense woods and swamp areas but wasn't believed to be threatening any other structures at the time. As of the 9 a.m. update, no injuries had been reported.

Horry County Fire said that both their crews and those from state forestry will likely be working for some time to handle the blaze. In the meantime, they warned residents to expect "highly visible" smoke in the area.