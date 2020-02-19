IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, the Statesville Police Department received a call about possible human remains on Sain Road, near where a missing man's vehicle was found in August 2019.

Once police arrived at the scene with the NC State Bureau of Investigations, they conducted a search and collected the remains.

The evidence was sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for a forensic autopsy and identification. At this time, the identity of the individual has not been confirmed.

On August 30, 2019, Statesville Police Department received information that led to the discovery of missing person Marty Teague’s vehicle on an abandoned piece of property on Sain Road, east of Statesville city limits.

Officials conducted a search of the area back in 2019, but due to the overgrowth of vegetation, they were unable to access the entire area.

Marty Teague was last seen on July 24, 2018.

Officials have not confirmed the identity of the remains found in Monday, but did note that it was near where Teague's vehicle was previously found.

