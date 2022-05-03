Hundreds gather in downtown Knoxville to show support for Ukraine

Organizers called for NATO-affiliated countries to send military technology to help Ukrainian troops fight Russian forces.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Knoxville on Saturday, covering Market Square in flags of blue and yellow — the colors of Ukraine.

"We came here to support Ukraine in the war between Ukraine and Russia," said Olga Mallicoat, an organizer of the demonstration. "We do not want Russia to 'save Ukraine,' as Russia claims right now."

She said her 77-year-old mother was still in Ukraine. Originally, she said she planned to leave the country but as tensions escalated and troops were deployed, she said it became hard for her to leave.

Now, Mallicoat said she wants countries affiliated with NATO to send military support to help defend Ukraine. She said she believes Ukrainian troops will be able to defend the country, but also said they are not as technologically advanced as Russia. While they can fight on the ground, there is little they can do to defend against attacks from the sky, she said.

So, she said she wanted countries to send technology that would help them defend themselves from bombs and planes. And while average people show support and try to send resources to the country, she said there are problems with supplies. Because of the conflict, there are few reliable supply lines to deliver food and medicine in Ukraine, she said.

However, she still appreciated the support displayed at Market Square.

"It's wonderful, and I very much am thankful for all the Ukrainians who got together, I am also very much thankful for all the Americans who came here to support our cause. It's unbelievable how much support we got from the local community in Knoxville," she said. "It definitely makes us feel less alone in this situation."

Hundreds of people gathered for the event, many condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mallicoat said she was afraid that if he wins the war, the country may continue invading other countries in Europe.

"It's about all democracy and the rest of the world to stand up for their own freedom," she said.