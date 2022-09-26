Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspect arrested in Guilford County

Darrell Neely was arrested in Guilford County over the weekend. The arrest comes after Neely stopped showing up to court dates and wasn't responding to his attorney.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was arrested in Guilford County over the weekend.

The arrest of Darrell Neely comes after Neely stopped showing up to court dates and wasn't responding to his attorney.

Neely was originally arrested back in October last year in Washington, D.C. and was let out ahead of his trial.

On January 9 last year, the FBI received a tip Neely entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to court officials, after almost a year of litigation, Neely stopped showing up to court dates and wasn't responding to his attorney.

On August 29 of this year his attorney said she hadn't heard from him in a week.

The Department of Justice filed a motion to revoke Neely's pre-trial release.

The Department of Justice said the Pretrial Services Agency hadn't heard from Neely in the last three weeks.

In that motion, the FBI says it was contacted by a woman who says she was living with Neely in North Carolina.

The woman said Neely sold his property in Washington, D.C. and has almost $240,000 in proceeds from the sale. She said Neely planned to use the money to flee the case.

In a reply to that motion, Neely's attorney said Neely was in North Carolina helping two elderly family members find a home.

She said Neely did not plan to flee the case and questioned the reliability and credibility of the FBI's witness, requesting the court order the release of the witness' identity.

According to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Neely embezzled, stole, sold, and disposed of four China plates from the U.S. Capitol building and a U.S. Capitol Police jacket, badge, name tag, and baseball hat.

The FBI interviewed the officer the items were stolen from. The officer said they had put those items down and when they went back to get them, they were gone.

Documents from the United States Attorney’s Office say Neely is facing charges for theft of government property, entering, and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

