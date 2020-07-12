2-year-old dies after being hit by car in Johnston County

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said family members of the child were coming home and accidentally hit the girl.

ANGIER, N.C. — A two-year-old child has died after being hit by a car in Johnston County on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Massengill Pond Road in Angier.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said family members of the child were coming home and accidentally hit the girl.

The girl was unresponsive and taken to WakeMed Hospital with serious injuries, where she later died.

Bizzell said no charges were anticipated.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating.