Jon Boat found submerged in Lafayette River, Coast Guard searching via boat and helicopter

The Coast Guard is treating this as a possible person in the water, though there has been no person confirmed in the water.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the waters of the Lafayette River after a boat was found submerged this morning.

A crabber found the Jon Boat this morning. There were life jackets, fishing poles, shoes and a fuel tank surrounding the boat.

The Coast Guard is treating this as a possible person in the water, though there has been no person confirmed in the water.