Jon Boat found submerged in Lafayette River, Coast Guard searching via boat and helicopter

Credit: Rick Dillow, 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the waters of the Lafayette River after a boat was found submerged this morning.

A crabber found the Jon Boat this morning. There were life jackets, fishing poles, shoes and a fuel tank surrounding the boat.

The Coast Guard is treating this as a possible person in the water, though there has been no person confirmed in the water.

They've launched a boat from Portsmouth and an MH60 Jayhawk helicopter from Elizabeth City. Norfolk Fire, police, and Virginia Marine Police are also assisting in the search. 

