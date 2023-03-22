Judge dismisses lawsuit over churches looking to leave Methodist church over LGBTQIA+ guidelines

A judge tosses lawsuit for 36 churches to leave the Western North Carolina Conference congregation over differences regarding policy about same-sex marriage.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about North Carolina churches' request for removal from The United Methodist Conference.

A North Carolina judge dismissed a lawsuit against a state Methodist church conference Tuesday, according to a press release.

36 churches filed to leave the Western North Carolina Conference congregation over differences regarding policy about same-sex marriage.

Several of the churches looking to disaffiliate are in the Triad.

In a statement, the church celebrated the judge's decision.

It said any congregation wishing to leave the church it can do so, but it has to follow the protocols in place.

In 2019, The United Methodist Church established a process to leave the church and several other churches have done so.

Last year, several churches left another Methodist conference in North Carolina, which covered the eastern part of the state.

