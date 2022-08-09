Town of Kenly moving forward after losing entire police force

Kenly's police chief, four officers and two town administrators announced their resignations in July, leaving the town facing an uncertain future.

KENLY, N.C. — It was a packed house inside Kenly council chambers Monday, where dozens of residents were on edge about the future of the town.

Kenly's police chief, four police officers and two town administrators announced their resignations last month.

"I don’t want this to separate our town," said Beverly Knight, a Kenly resident. "We need to find a solution, we need to heal and get back together."

Mayor Tooie Hales presented one solution after Monday's meeting.

"We're in the process of forming a committee and the county has graciously offered to help us in the hiring of a new police chief," said Hales. "When we put the committee together, that'll be step one: Hire a police chief and rebuild our force."

