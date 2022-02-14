Grandparents adopt their grandchildren after parents killed in murder-suicide

It was a tragedy that no one expected to happen the day before Christmas in 2019.

LAKELAND, Fla. — They survived a shooting in which police say their dad killed their mom and her friend before taking his own life. Now, after a long fight, they now have found a permanent home.

Meisha Josephs, 9, and her sister Athena Josephs, 7, will be in full custody of their grandparents, following a decision last week from a judge.

"I cried. It was a virtual meeting and I believe the tears were coming even before it started," Karen Ramsey, Racheal's mother said. "Once it ended we told the girls and we were just all overjoyed."

Racheal was shot and killed Christmas Eve alongside her friend, Chris Pine. The two were preparing to head to church services when Lakeland police say Ramsey’s ex, Leighton Josephs, killed them inside Ramsey’s home.

Around 5:30 p.m., someone called 911 after hearing gunshots. Lakeland Police Department Captain Ed Cain said it took officers just a few minutes to respond to the home on Atlanta Avenue near Glendale Street.

In all, four children were in the home at the time. Two of them were Ramsey’s. Joseph's was their father. He died by suicide. All of the children were rescued by first responders.

"That was scary. It was really scary – the fact that they were in the house when it happened and that the older one saw everything and the younger one saw the aftermath," Ramsey said. "But I was also very thankful that God was watching over them. I believe that's what saved them is he had his arms around them and protected them."

The Lakeland community has rallied around the family to try and give them hope again since the shooting happened years ago.

This weekend they'll hold an adoption celebration ride to commemorate their journey to get to this point. Anyone can join at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1350 E. Main St. in Lakeland.