Families of SC women who drowned in van during hurricane file lawsuit

Horry County Sheriff's deputies were transporting Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton to mental health facility when overtaken by floodwaters

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Associated Press reports the estates of two South Carolina women who drowned while locked in the back of a sheriff’s department van during Hurricane Florence have filed a lawsuit alleging negligence by a company that created policies and procedures for the law enforcement agency.

That's according to lawsuits filed last week in Horry County by representatives of 43-year-old Nicolette Green and 45-year-old Wendy Newton against Moseley Architects. The company consults with law enforcement agencies and develops policies and procedures.

The women died in September 2018 while being transported to a mental health facility in Horry County. Two Horry County Sheriff's deputies were driving the van when it was overtaken by floodwaters from the Little Pee Dee River in Marion County. The rising waters carried the van off the road.

Officials said Deputies Joshua Bishop and Stephen Flood were able to get out of the van but were unsuccessful in their attempt to free the women. Bishop and Flood were put on administrative leave after the incident. The two men were charged in the incident -- Flood, the driver, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide; Bishop was charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to Marion County 12th Circuit public index, the cases against the deputies are still pending.