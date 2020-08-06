"It is with great sorrow and sadness we inform you the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has lost one of our own," the sheriff said. "Mikkos fought a battle with Covid-19 and lost. He was a faithful servant to Lee County, a father, friend, brother, and son and a valued member of the Sheriff’s Office. Far too young to be gone. We ask for understanding and wish to remember him as he would have wanted it. Mikkos was larger than life, full of laughter and kind to everyone. He is survived by his Mother, Father, brother, and children. Gone to be with the Father - Until we meet again young man."