Lightning strike causes fire in Western North Carolina

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A lightning strike caused a fire near Dobson Knob that has been burning since Friday, July 28 evening, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The fire is burning in "McDowell County on the north side of Dobson Knob near the North Cove Community, north of Marion, NC and west of the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area," wrote the USDA in a press release. It is burning on US Forest Service lands and a small portion of private property at the time of reporting.

The fire is about 6 acres, with no current containment, the USDA said.

"The fire is burning in a rocky, remote area that has a history of wildfires. Initial firefighting efforts focused on protecting private property and any nearby structures," wrote the USDA.

The USDA does not expect the fire to grow much over the weekend due to humid conditions, but winds caused by passing thunderstorms could change that.

The USDA has closed several trails near the sight, including the Mountains to Sea Trail from the north fork of the Catawba River to Dobson Knob Road (FSRD #106) on the west side of Linville Gorge.

North Cove, Woodlawn and Linville Falls communities are expected to experience smoke. The smoke will be heaviest overnight and in the morning. Anyone traveling along 221N should use caution.

