"Goodnight with Dolly" series wins multiple Telly awards

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Goodnight with Dolly" a weekly read-aloud video series was awarded Gold and Silver in multiple categories at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards.

"I had so much fun reading bedtime stories. I’m glad for everyone that tuned in to read with me. It sure was a tough year and being able to read to children all over the world, sure made the tough times better. Thanks to everyone involved who made this possible during the height of the COVID lockdown," Dolly Parton said regarding the awards.

"Goodnight with Dolly" aired for 10-weeks during the pandemic.

The video series launched on April 2, 2020, and featured Dolly sitting in her bed with pajamas reading a book aloud from her Imagination Library.

The series was launched with the intent to comfort children last year during shelter-in-place mandates.

According to the Imagination Library website, Dolly hoped these videos would provide a welcome distraction during a time of unrest and also inspire a love of reading and books in the hearts of the children who see them.