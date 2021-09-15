Johnston school board didn't discuss mask policy, but parents and Congressman Madison Cawthorn did

Cawthorn represents the 11th Congressional District and was invited to attend the meeting by a group within the county.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — The fight over masks in schools turned political on Tuesday, when local and national candidates rallied dozens of Johnston County parents protesting the local policy requiring students to cover their faces in class.

Republican 11th District Congressman Madison Cawthorn and candidates Bo Hines, who's running for a U.S. House seat in Charlotte and Robby Starbuck, who's running for one in Nashville, Tenn., headlined the rally before the Johnston County Board of Education meeting.

"Are you tired of tyrannical school boards run by Marxists?" Starbuck asked. "Are you going to allow your parental rights be stripped from you?"

"We are going on offense to take our country back," Cawthorn declared to the cheering crowd.

