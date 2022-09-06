Major donation to USC for Anne Frank House

Letters from Anne Frank's father, Otto, were gifted to the center.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina has added some letters to it's Anne Frank House on campus.

The university received twenty years worth of letters from Otto Frank, Anne Frank's father and Cara Wilson-Granate.

The two began writing to each other in the late 50's.

Cara was 12 and had auditioned for the movie, "The Diary of Anne Frank" and began writing to Frank. She was one of only three people that Frank carried on a correspondence with for this amount of time.

The collection is more than 100 letters.

After Frank died, the letters continued with Cara with his wife Fritzy.

The Anne Frank House is located at 1731 College Street on the USC campus. It's located in the Barringer House.

Anne Frank, a young Jewish girl documented her family’s two years of hiding in Nazi German-occupied Amsterdam during World War II.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the first entry in the diary that Frank wrote on her birthday in 1942.