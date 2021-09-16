Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Faith Hedgepeth, 9 years later

Hedgepeth was last seen alive around 4 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2012, when her roommate left their apartment in Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Nearly a decade after University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth was found beaten to death in her off-campus apartment, a man was charged with first-degree murder in the case on Thursday.

Miguel Enrique Olivares is currently being held at Durham County Detention Facility.

Hedgepeth was last seen alive around 4 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2012, when her roommate left their apartment at Hawthorne at the View on Old Durham Road in Chapel Hill.

Autopsy reports show she was beaten to death and sustained severe head injuries. At the time of her murder, she was a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill.

