Man shot at Hanes Mall charged in shooting

Reginald Dewayne Gray was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Editor's Note: Video from May 10, details what occurred at Hanes Mall during the shooting.

A man who was shot at Hanes Mall Tuesday afternoon is facing charges.

Winston-Salem police said an argument led to the shooting between him and another man.

Reginald Dewayne Gray was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested after he was released from the hospital.

Officers said the shooting happened just inside the food court entrance around 1:52 p.m. Gray was discovered outside near the Golden Corral restaurant. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the arm.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at Hanes Mall as police investigated.

It's the second time in two years police have responded to a shooting at the mall. In November 2020, WSPD said a gun went off during a fight between teenagers.

A bullet grazed one person's face and three were arrested.

Police said Tuesday officers monitor the parking lot often and the mall uses off-duty officers on the weekends.

Gray was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Police have not arrested the other man involved in the shooting at this time.