The coroner said he believes the victim was fishing in the area shortly before he was hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died late Friday evening after being struck by a train.

Coroner Donnie Porth confirmed that 38-year-old Matthew Shannon of St. Matthews was found dead after his agency and others were called out to the Fort Motte area of the county around 6:22 p.m.

Porth said that the group searched the area about a mile south of Fort Motte where they found Shannon. The coroner surmised the man had been fishing at an area creek prior to being struck since he had fishing poles with him and had apparently taken photos of some of the fish he had caught beforehand.

Porth said he wasn't sure why the man was on or near the tracks at the time but said that the train's conductor had told investigators that he blew his horn once he came around a curve in the area and saw Shannon.