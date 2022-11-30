Death of man who fell from airplane into NC backyard ruled an accident

The body of Charles Hew Crooks was found in someone's backyard hours after the plane he was co-piloting made an emergency landing at Raleigh's airport.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy report shows the man who apparently jumped from a small plane in July died of multiple blunt force trauma.

The body of Charles Hew Crooks was found in a Fuquay-Varina backyard, hours after the plane he was co-piloting made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. The report on his death shows no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, but multiple broken bones and damage to his heart, lungs and other internal organs.

Crooks, 23, and a co-pilot had flown two skydiving runs on July 29 before an attempted landing at Raeford West Airport to pick up a third group, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

