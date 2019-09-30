SURF CITY, N.C. — A massive fire broke out Sunday evening at a Surf City condo complex, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the blaze, which was reported at 6 p.m. at a complex on Atkinson Road near South Shore Drive. Firefighters from several different agencies were battling the blaze.

Authorities warned people to avoid the area until the blaze was brought under control.

A huge plume of smoke was visible for miles and video from the scene showed heavy flames consuming one of the buildings.

Surf City authorities said the blaze had spread to at least seven buildings.

