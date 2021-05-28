SC campground honors fallen services members

Taylor's Landing lights up the campground with bags shaped in a heart with the names of soldiers who lost their lives during their time of service.

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Memorial Day is meant to acknowledge the ultimate sacrifice so many of U.S. service members have made for our country.

"I feel like it's not about the cookouts," said Berkley County resident Candi Taylor. "It's about the people who sacrificed their lives for the U.S. Military."

In the evening, Taylor's Landing and Campground's owner, Edward Taylor, lights up the campground with bags shaped in a heart with the names of soldiers who lost their lives during their time of service.

"It's to recognize the guys who have died," Edward Taylor said. "It seems to the holiday getting more of a good time day, but a lot of people died so we can be here."

The Army veteran says it's an emotional tradition he has been doing with loved ones and fellow vets since he bought the site three years ago.

"A lot of vets, I included, get choked up during it," expressed Edward Taylor. "So, we don't share stories because of that reason. However, you don't forget."

With restrictions loosening up and folks eager to travel, Taylor urges people not to forget the importance of the holiday.

"You can have a good time," Taylor said. "There is nothing wrong with that. Just stop for a little while and have a moment of silence."