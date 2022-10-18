Raleigh mayor announces memorial planned for Raleigh shooting victims

WCNC Charlotte's news partner WRAL News has compiled a list of memorials and GoFundMe pages for the shooting victims.

RALEIGH, N.C. — As the Raleigh community continues to mourn following a mass shooting last week, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced a vigil will be held on Oct. 23 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the plaza in front of the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, according to WRAL News.

Additionally, funeral arrangements have been announced for Officer Gabriel Torres, the 29-year-old off-duty officer who was among the five people killed.

A funeral service will be held for Torres on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church on Yonkers Road in Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department said a memorial was created at 218 West Cabarrus Street in Raleigh to honor Torres.

Police said Torres was off-duty and heading to work when the shooting began. The other victims were Nicole Connors, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16. Connors' husband told The Associated Press she was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed. Marshall's sister told NBC News that she was walking her dog, Scruff.