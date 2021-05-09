St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says they are still investigating.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — FDLE says it has canceled the Missing Child Alert for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says deputies found a body that has preliminarily been identified as Tristyn. FDLE has also confirmed the information.

Tristyn was reported missing Sunday morning and was last seen in the area of the 700 block of North Durbin Parkway in St. Johns.

During a press conference, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said her family hadn't seen her since midnight Saturday.

Friday afternoon the FDLE issued a Missing Child Alert for the teen.

She had been last seen wearing a white cheer shirt, black or blue shorts, and black Vans shoes, according to FDLE

The agency says she has multiple birthmarks on her face, a scar on her right forearm, and she has braces.

Tristyn was described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having blonde hair and green eyes.

"We extend our condolences to Tristyn's family, friends and the St. John's

Community," FDLE said in a statement."

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, last seen in St. Johns, Florida. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the St Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911. pic.twitter.com/8Zezo2Qese — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 9, 2021