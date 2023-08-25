Fayetteville teen missing for four months could be in Charlotte

Arion Ellis-Hill was last seen in April 2023.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says a missing teen from Fayetteville could be in the Charlotte area.

16-year-old Arion Ellis-Hill was last seen at her home on April 8, 2023. She stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has brown hair and deep brown eyes, and may need medication.

The center said Arion's mom is asking the public who may know where she is to come forward. Authorities believe Arion may travel to Charlotte, Greensboro, or Jacksonville.

Anyone who can provide information can call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

