Where's Waldo? Llama on the lam finally reunited with animal rescuers

Todd the llama has been missing for more than a month and was finally reunited with animal rescuers!

STOKESDALE, N.C. — It was a Christmas miracle...of sorts. A llama who just wouldn't stay in his enclosure was finally reunited with his animal rescuers after more than a month on the run.

The llama was first captured after he was spotted roaming in High Point in late October. When he was brought to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network in Stokesdale, he escaped again by jumping a fence. High Point Animal Control named him "Todd" but volunteers at Red Dog Farm nicknamed him "Waldo" because of the game, Where's Waldo!

He'd been spotted several times during his escapade but hadn't been caught until Friday morning, as Red Dog Farm was having its Christmas party, no less. The animal rescue organization's executive director, Lauren Riehle, said a woman spotted Waldo near her home in Stokesdale and was able to contain him in a fenced-in area. To top it off, Riehle, wearing her llama Christmas sweater, shared photos of her reunion with Waldo.