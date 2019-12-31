WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Tiya Scott, 14, was last seen in the 200 block of South 17th Street in Wilmington. Police said she entered a black four-door sedan with an unknown man driving.

Scott was last seen wearing light blue jeans with a white t-shirt with words on it. Police believe she is wearing a silver necklace and charm bracelet, and is carrying a bag with pink and blue stripes as well as a black backpack and several clear bags of clothing.

Her family believes she’s headed for either Jacksonville or Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609.

